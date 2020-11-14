Paid notice

 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

SAINDON — Gary Lee, 79, of Billings, passed Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services are private. (15)

HENSLEY — Roberta Ann “Bert”, 84, Billings. Private family service is planned. (16)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

FRENCH — Nick, 62, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel (14)

LOUK — Thomas, 85, of Billings, Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, LDS Church, 912 Wicks Lane, interment Mountview Cemetery (14)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FEENEY — John the “Great”, 77, of Billings. John passed away November 12, 2020 from COVID. No services planned at this time. (15)

HEGGEN — Jerome ‘Nick’, 85, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (15)

Heights Family Funeral Home

RICHMOND — Albert, 68, of Billings. Cremation. Family service Sat., Nov. 14, 2 p.m. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (14)

SCHLOSSER — Daniel, 77, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service will be livestreamed online at 10 a.m., Sat. 11/14 at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries  Click on Dan’s obit to view. (14)

MURILLO — Kimberly, 57, of Big Springs, TX. Cremation. Private family services at a later date. (14)

Bullis-Mortuary

