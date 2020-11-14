Paid notice

Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
SAINDON — Gary Lee, 79, of Billings, passed Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services are private. (15)
HENSLEY — Roberta Ann “Bert”, 84, Billings. Private family service is planned. (16)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
FRENCH — Nick, 62, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel (14)
LOUK — Thomas, 85, of Billings, Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, LDS Church, 912 Wicks Lane, interment Mountview Cemetery (14)
No services planned
FEENEY — John the “Great”, 77, of Billings. John passed away November 12, 2020 from COVID. No services planned at this time. (15)
HEGGEN — Jerome ‘Nick’, 85, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (15)
RICHMOND — Albert, 68, of Billings. Cremation. Family service Sat., Nov. 14, 2 p.m. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (14)
SCHLOSSER — Daniel, 77, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service will be livestreamed online at 10 a.m., Sat. 11/14 at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries Click on Dan’s obit to view. (14)
MURILLO — Kimberly, 57, of Big Springs, TX. Cremation. Private family services at a later date. (14)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.