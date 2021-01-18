Smith West
No services planned.
Smith Downtown
HOEHNE — Mary, 98, Ballantine. Funeral Services Pending. (18)
McNULTY — Rose, 41, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, January 22 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (22)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
PAPIN — Jessica, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)
LIMBERHAND — Chester "Chet", 73, of Billings, MT. Graveside service pending. (20)
No services planned.
FRENCH — Patricia, 78, of Billings. Services to be announced. (18)
TODD — Jason, 50, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the community center at 129 Monarch St. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family (18)
No services planned.
No services planned.
