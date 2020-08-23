Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

McCALLUM — Pastor Ken, 89, Billings. Private Service is planned. Full obituary can be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com . (23)

NICHOLSON — Carol J., age 81, of Billings, passed Aug. 15, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Wed., August 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mountainview Cemetery in Columbus, MT. (24)