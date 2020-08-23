 Skip to main content
Smith West

McCALLUM — Pastor Ken, 89, Billings. Private Service is planned. Full obituary can be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (23)

Smith Downtown

NICHOLSON — Carol J., age 81, of Billings, passed Aug. 15, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Wed., August 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mountainview Cemetery in Columbus, MT. (24)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

BRESHEARS — Thomas “Tom”, 92, of Billings. Graveside service pending at Calvary Cemetery. (24)

COX — Steffany, 29, of Billings. Funeral Service pending Calvary Chapel, 2121 S 48th St W. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GROSSHUESCH — Lavina “Bonnie,” 103. Services 11 a.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (24)

BUROWS — Master Sergeant William J., 42. Services pending. (23)

BULLSHOWS — Kemuel, 29. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial in Pryor. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

STEVENS – Frank, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (23)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

