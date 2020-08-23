Smith West
McCALLUM — Pastor Ken, 89, Billings. Private Service is planned. Full obituary can be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (23)
Smith Downtown
NICHOLSON — Carol J., age 81, of Billings, passed Aug. 15, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Wed., August 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mountainview Cemetery in Columbus, MT. (24)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
BRESHEARS — Thomas “Tom”, 92, of Billings. Graveside service pending at Calvary Cemetery. (24)
COX — Steffany, 29, of Billings. Funeral Service pending Calvary Chapel, 2121 S 48th St W. (24)
GROSSHUESCH — Lavina “Bonnie,” 103. Services 11 a.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (24)
BUROWS — Master Sergeant William J., 42. Services pending. (23)
BULLSHOWS — Kemuel, 29. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial in Pryor. (26)
STEVENS – Frank, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (23)
No services planned
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.