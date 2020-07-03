Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
FETTIG — Wendelin “Windy”, 94. No services scheduled. (3)
Smith Laurel
HUFF — Frances M., 93. Vigil and rosary 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 700 3rd Ave in Laurel. Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Luncheon for all. Private committal. (5)
EASTLICK — Shirley, 93. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East in Laurel. Private interment. (5)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
COSTA RIVERA — Katie, 54, of Billings, formerly of Pryor. Graveside Services pending. (6)
MERKEL — Delbert J., 88, Cremation. Private interment services at a later date. (3)
HOFFERT — Kenneth ‘Ken’, 67, of Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m. July 7 at Word of Life Church, 1737 King Avenue West. To read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (3)
No services planned
UFFELMAN — Alex, graveside service Wed. At 11:00 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (4)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.