Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

FETTIG — Wendelin “Windy”, 94. No services scheduled. (3)

Smith Laurel

HUFF — Frances M., 93. Vigil and rosary 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 700 3rd Ave in Laurel. Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Luncheon for all. Private committal. (5)

EASTLICK — Shirley, 93. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East in Laurel. Private interment. (5)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

COSTA RIVERA — Katie, 54, of Billings, formerly of Pryor. Graveside Services pending. (6)

MERKEL — Delbert J., 88, Cremation. Private interment services at a later date. (3)