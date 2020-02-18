Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

DAVENPORT — Bob J., 90, of Billings passed Feb. 13. Memorial Service Sat. Feb. 22, 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1125 Nutter Blvd. (18)

PATRICK — Ella May, age 76, passed Feb. 14. Services are pending. (18)

VEGGE — Donald L. age 73 of Billings passed Feb. 16. Services will be held at a later date. (18)

Smith Laurel

LETHERMAN — Penny, 66, Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East. Cremation. (21)  

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

GARRISON — Bradley, 54, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (21)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DOWNS — Jim, 83. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (21)

MUTCH — Nadine, 86. Cremation. Memorial services are pending. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HOFFERBER — Theodora, 80, of Billings.  Viewing 8-12  Feb. 18 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Laurel Public Cemetery. (18)

FOX — Harvey, 79, of Laurel. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 1 at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19) 

HAMMOND — Barbara, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service to be announced (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

COCHRANE — Helen, 93 of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held in late spring. (18)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

