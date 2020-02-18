Smith West
DAVENPORT — Bob J., 90, of Billings passed Feb. 13. Memorial Service Sat. Feb. 22, 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1125 Nutter Blvd. (18)
PATRICK — Ella May, age 76, passed Feb. 14. Services are pending. (18)
VEGGE — Donald L. age 73 of Billings passed Feb. 16. Services will be held at a later date. (18)
LETHERMAN — Penny, 66, Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East. Cremation. (21)
GARRISON — Bradley, 54, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (21)
DOWNS — Jim, 83. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (21)
MUTCH — Nadine, 86. Cremation. Memorial services are pending. (18)
HOFFERBER — Theodora, 80, of Billings. Viewing 8-12 Feb. 18 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Laurel Public Cemetery. (18)
FOX — Harvey, 79, of Laurel. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 1 at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19)
HAMMOND — Barbara, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service to be announced (18)
COCHRANE — Helen, 93 of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held in late spring. (18)
