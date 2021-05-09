ROLLINS- Erma S., 87, Billings. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broadmoor Stake, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 12 at Mountain Green Cemetery, Mountain Green, UT. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)