Smith West

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D., 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

KINDSFATER — Sally Ann (Dyk), 66, Billings. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Rocky Mountain Community Church. 2832 Broadwater Ave. (11)

ROLLINS- Erma S., 87, Billings. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broadmoor Stake, 1640 Broadmoor Dr.  Visitation begins at 10 a.m. prior to the service.  Interment 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 12 at Mountain Green Cemetery, Mountain Green, UT.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)

PHELPS — Richard E., 70, Billings. Graveside with full military honors at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.  (10)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

HALL — Everett, Jr. Funeral Service Sunday 3 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ACKERMAN — Charles, 67. Memorial service noon Wed. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HAYES — Lana, 71, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To view a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (9)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BUFLOD — Carl, 74 of Billings. Cremation. Graveside Service with military honors, Fri., May 14, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery. (9)

Bullis-Mortuary

