Smith West

SHRIVER — Larry N., 80, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Oct 4, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave. (4)

MORGAN — Robert C. “Bob”, 89, Billings. Memorial service pending. (1)

Smith Downtown 

TRYAN — Mildred I. Garberg, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tues., Oct. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at the Whitetail Cemetery. (4)

ASH — Jason P., 41, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 2 at Smith Downtown Chapels. (2)

LECHNER — Charles A., 85, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. (3)

URBASKA — Ruth, 95, of Billings. Cremation. No formal services are planned. (3) 

Smith Laurel 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

HENTZ — Veda, 88, of Billings. Celebration of Life Saturday Oct. 5, 1:30 p.m. at Community of Christ Church, 332 Griffing Drive, Billings. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MEADER —  Marjorie “Marge”, 86.  Per her request, no services will be held. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

DRAYSON — Norma, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance).  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverstone Health Hospice Services, 123 S. 27th St. Billings, MT 59101. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (2)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

THREE IRONS — Mary. Funeral services 11 a.m. Wednesday Crow Agency Foursquare Church. Interment Fairview Cemetery (2)

