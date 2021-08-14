Smith West

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

HOWE — Monte Ross, 74, Edgar. Memorial Service will be Sun, Aug 15 from 1-2 p.m. at the Joliet Community Center. (14)

ZIMMERER — Salamae. Vigil 7pm Fri Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Sat. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church (14)

LOWREY — William. Celebration of Life Sat 11 a.m. VFW, 4242 State Ave (14)

SULLIVAN — James, 70 of Billings. Cremation has taken place and no services have been planned at this time. (14)