Smith West
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
HOWE — Monte Ross, 74, Edgar. Memorial Service will be Sun, Aug 15 from 1-2 p.m. at the Joliet Community Center. (14)
ZIMMERER — Salamae. Vigil 7pm Fri Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Sat. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church (14)
LOWREY — William. Celebration of Life Sat 11 a.m. VFW, 4242 State Ave (14)
SULLIVAN — James, 70 of Billings. Cremation has taken place and no services have been planned at this time. (14)
LOPEZ — Franky, 34, of Butte and formerly of Billings. Visitation 10 a.m. Saturday, August 14. Funeral service 3 p.m. Saturday, August 14, cremation to follow, all at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (14)
RICKAR — James, 64 of Laurel, services pending (15)
BUTCHER — Jeffrey, 69. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Faith Chapel. (14)
