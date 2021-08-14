 Skip to main content
Paid notices
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

HOWE — Monte Ross, 74, Edgar. Memorial Service will be Sun, Aug 15 from 1-2 p.m. at the Joliet Community Center. (14)

Dahl Funeral

ZIMMERER — Salamae. Vigil 7pm Fri Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Sat. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church (14)

LOWREY — William. Celebration of Life Sat 11 a.m. VFW, 4242 State Ave (14)

SULLIVAN — James, 70 of Billings. Cremation has taken place and no services have been planned at this time. (14)

LOPEZ — Franky, 34, of Butte and formerly of Billings. Visitation 10 a.m. Saturday, August 14. Funeral service 3 p.m. Saturday, August 14, cremation to follow, all at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (14)

RICKAR — James, 64 of Laurel, services pending (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BUTCHER — Jeffrey, 69. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Faith Chapel. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned 

