Smith West
TAYLOR — Mary Jean, 87, Billings. Mother of Karen Butt. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., March 4, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2620 - 54th St. West. (4)
Smith Downtown
WETCH — Walt, 93, Billings. Service pending. (4)
Smith Laurel
No services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
REID — Betty. Vigil Thurs 3/3 6pm Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Friday March 4 11 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church. (4)
DIAZ — Mary, 94, of Billings. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Friday March 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday March 19. Both services at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (4)
SIMONSEN — Anita. Memorial Service Saturday March 5 at 2 p.m. King of Glory Lutheran Church. (5)
UZELAC — Vera, 92. Vigil Service 11 a.m., Thursday March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (10)
No services Planned
No services Planned
LEFT HAND — Frederick Left Hand, funeral services Sat. a 11 a.m. at the 1st Crow Indian Baptist Church. Burial with military honors at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (4)
FALLS DOWN — Wesley “Sonny” Falls Down funeral services Monday at 11 a.m. at Crow Revival Center. Burial with military honors at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (4)
