Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
TOTTEN — Florina 'Fern', 92, Billings. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, at First Baptist Church. Corner of Third Ave No. and Division St. (30)
PERKINS — Anita, 75, Billings. Visitation 12-7 p.m., Thursday, July 29, at Smith Chapel Downtown 925 S 27thSt. Graveside Service 1:30 p.m. Friday July 30, at Rockvale Cemetery. (30)
SCHMIDT — Gerald Evert "Jerry," 97, Billings - No service.(31)
SCHMALZ — Barbara, 67. Visitation Tuesday, August 3, 1-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral mass Wednesday, August 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment at Pleasantview Cemetery. Reception at Sts Cyril and Methodius. (29)
Smith Laurel
GAAB — Margery, 90, Park City, passed away Feb 5, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, July 31, from 12 – 3 p.m. at the Park City Civic Center. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (30)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
FERGUSON — Roger, Memorial Service to be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday July 31, at the Red Lodge Civic Center with reception to follow at Beartooth Elks Lodge. (31)
Smith Columbus Chapel
HJELVIK — Iver John, Memorial service Sat. July 31, at 11 a.m. at Anipro Event Center in Absarokee. (30)
SHERMAN — Francis J. "Frank", 94, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (29)
RICHAU — Gregory, 71 of Billings, passed away on July 17, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Lutheran school. See dahlfuneralchapel.com for full obit and details. (31)
GECK — Joan M., 88. Viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by rosary/liturgy, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. (29)
THOMPSON — Barbara, 96. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (30)
HANSON — Gordon, 89, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat. July 31 at First Alliance Church. Interment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2:30. Memorials may be made to the Gideons or First Alliance Church in Gordon’s name. (30)
GOOD — Keith, 47, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside Service 9:30 a.m. Friday at Rockvale Cemetery. Reception to follow. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary.(29)
FRANKLIN — Darrell, 72, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs., July 29, 1 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church with military honors. (29)
WITZEL — John “Jack”, 88, of Ballantine. Memorial service with military honors Sat., July 31, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home (31)
PITSCH — Xander, funeral service Sat. at 10 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery (29)
