Smith-Olcott Chapel

FERGUSON — Roger, Memorial Service to be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday July 31, at the Red Lodge Civic Center with reception to follow at Beartooth Elks Lodge. (31)

Smith Columbus Chapel

HJELVIK — Iver John, Memorial service Sat. July 31, at 11 a.m. at Anipro Event Center in Absarokee. (30)

SHERMAN — Francis J. "Frank", 94, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (29)

RICHAU — Gregory, 71 of Billings, passed away on July 17, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Lutheran school. See dahlfuneralchapel.com for full obit and details. (31)

GECK — Joan M., 88. Viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by rosary/liturgy, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. (29)

THOMPSON — Barbara, 96. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (30)