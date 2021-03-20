SHERMAN — Judy, 75, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)

POWER — Thomas, 80, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Ln. (24)

STROUD — Edward, 87, of Billings. Memorial Service at DFC at 1 p.m. Monday March 22, 2021. (22)

DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, MARCH 27, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (27)

ROBERTS — Merrilyn, “Merry”, 95. Rosary 2:30 p.m. and Vigil service 3 p.m., Sunday March 28, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, March 29, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (29)