Smith West
LANE — Dorothy Ann, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at First Baptist Church. Corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (20)
Smith Downtown
HOWARD — Paul T., 29, of Billings, passed March 16, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (20)
Smith Laurel
DAWSON — James Michael “Jim”, 50, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Sat., Mar. 20 at First Congregational Church in Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (20)
PEWITT — Esther Irene, 95, of Laurel. Funeral services were held Fri., Mar. 19, 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
SUTTON — Crystal J., 70, of Columbus, passed March 14, 2021. Funeral Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels- Columbus, 35 Diamond St. Visitation 2 hours prior starting at 11 a.m. Burial at Mountainview Cemetery. (21)
TERREL — Dwight I., 72, Columbus. Services to be held at a later date. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)
SCHULTZ — Susan, 71, Columbus. Memorial Service Sat., Apr. 10, 11 a.m. at Columbus Evangelical Church. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (21)
WALKER — Eileen, 94, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial services to be announced. (21)
SHERMAN — Judy, 75, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)
POWER — Thomas, 80, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Ln. (24)
STROUD — Edward, 87, of Billings. Memorial Service at DFC at 1 p.m. Monday March 22, 2021. (22)
DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, MARCH 27, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (27)
ROBERTS — Merrilyn, “Merry”, 95. Rosary 2:30 p.m. and Vigil service 3 p.m., Sunday March 28, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, March 29, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (29)
BRAUNSTADTER — Karen, 74, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21).
LOWTHIAN — Scott, 68, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and services will be planned at a later date. (21)
No Services Planned
LITTLE OWL — Emeri, funeral mass Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. Rosary Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (20)
