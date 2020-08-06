You have permission to edit this article.
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

BRICKMAN — Charles “Bud”, 96, of Billings.  Memorial service with military honors at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at First United Methodist Church.  Private interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (8)

KINSEY — Ronald J., 79, of Billings, passed July 30, 2020. Visitation will be held on Fri., August 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown, 925 S. 27th St., Billings, MT. Graveside Services will be held on Sat., August 8 at 11AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., Billings, MT. (6)

LEONARD — William R. “Bill”, 83.  Graveside military honors 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BULL SHOWS — Bezaleel “Bez”, 45, of Billings. Private Funeral Services. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Thursday Pryor Cemetery. (6)

LUDWIG — Eric A., 22, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Billings. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Interment Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)

BELTRAN-JENSEN — Maria Elena, 87, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 5th, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave. Vigil service  to follow at 7 p.m. at St. Bernards Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane, Funeral mass 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6. At St. Bernards Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (6)

SHAW JR. — Craig, 77, of Billings. Private graveside service. (8)

CUMMINGS — Elayne LaVonne, 89, of Billings. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, August 14 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (7)

HEIN — Donna, 77, of Billings. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m., Friday, August 7 at St. Pius X. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. (7)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SHANNON — William E., 83. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (7)

COCHRAN — Kathy Jo, 56. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Living Water Church, 711 Central Ave. (8)

KRISTIANSEN — Donna J., 88. Arrangements pending. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LAWRENCE — Mary, 51, of Laurel. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday August 8 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (7)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BAUMANN — Betty “Shirlene”, 81 of Billings. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m., Aug. 8, 2020, Bridger Rodeo Grounds. Inurnment following at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/baumann-2/ (8)

SLOE — Tim, 35 of Billings. Life Celebration and Picnic, 4 p.m., Fri., Aug. 7 at Lake Elmo.  See obit at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/sloe/ (7)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

