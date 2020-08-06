Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
BRICKMAN — Charles “Bud”, 96, of Billings. Memorial service with military honors at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at First United Methodist Church. Private interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (8)
KINSEY — Ronald J., 79, of Billings, passed July 30, 2020. Visitation will be held on Fri., August 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown, 925 S. 27th St., Billings, MT. Graveside Services will be held on Sat., August 8 at 11AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., Billings, MT. (6)
LEONARD — William R. “Bill”, 83. Graveside military honors 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
BULL SHOWS — Bezaleel “Bez”, 45, of Billings. Private Funeral Services. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Thursday Pryor Cemetery. (6)
LUDWIG — Eric A., 22, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Billings. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Interment Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)
BELTRAN-JENSEN — Maria Elena, 87, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 5th, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave. Vigil service to follow at 7 p.m. at St. Bernards Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane, Funeral mass 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6. At St. Bernards Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (6)
SHAW JR. — Craig, 77, of Billings. Private graveside service. (8)
CUMMINGS — Elayne LaVonne, 89, of Billings. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, August 14 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (7)
HEIN — Donna, 77, of Billings. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m., Friday, August 7 at St. Pius X. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. (7)
SHANNON — William E., 83. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (7)
COCHRAN — Kathy Jo, 56. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Living Water Church, 711 Central Ave. (8)
KRISTIANSEN — Donna J., 88. Arrangements pending. (6)
LAWRENCE — Mary, 51, of Laurel. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday August 8 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (7)
BAUMANN — Betty “Shirlene”, 81 of Billings. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m., Aug. 8, 2020, Bridger Rodeo Grounds. Inurnment following at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/baumann-2/ (8)
SLOE — Tim, 35 of Billings. Life Celebration and Picnic, 4 p.m., Fri., Aug. 7 at Lake Elmo. See obit at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/sloe/ (7)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.