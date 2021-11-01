 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

BARZ — Sandy, 78. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri. at Mayflower Congregational Church. (05)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HALL — Mary Jane (MJ), 83, of Billings.  Services are pending to be held at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. A full obituary will be posted at www.cfgbillings.com  (1)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

