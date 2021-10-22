Smith West
ANDERSON — Doris Adeline, 86, of Billings, passed October 16, 2021. Funeral Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Live streaming at www.goodshepherdbillings.org. (22)
Smith Downtown
RULAND — James Robert “Jim”, 78, Billings formally of Ballantine. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Oct 23, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (23)
RAHN III —Andrew August David “Dave”, 75, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Oct 23, at Al Bedoo Shrine, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (23)
LOKEN — Esther L. 92, of Billings, passed October 13, 2021. Graveside service is Friday, October 22 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (22)
LAY — Robert Walter “Bob”, 84, Billings formerly of Helena. Services pending. (23)
Smith Laurel
MASSA — Taryn Marie, 45, Laurel. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat, Oct 23, at 3 p.m. in the upstairs banquet room at the Palace in Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
UHRICH — Joan Marie, 86, Columbus. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Fri, Oct 22 at St James Lutheran Church in Columbus. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
OBLANDER - Tom, 81, of Ballantine, MT. Cremation. No service planned at this time. (22)
KELLER — Mary Jane, 95. Visitation 12-5 p.m. Wed and 5-7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Fri at Grace United Methodist Church. (22)
HARRISON — Betty, 92. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (23)
No Services Planned
FARRINGTON — Dale, 95, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., Oct. 22, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home (22)
No Services Planned
