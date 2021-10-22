 Skip to main content
Smith West

ANDERSON — Doris Adeline, 86, of Billings, passed October 16, 2021. Funeral Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Live streaming at www.goodshepherdbillings.org. (22)

Smith Downtown

RULAND — James Robert “Jim”, 78, Billings formally of Ballantine. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Oct 23, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.  (23)

RAHN III —Andrew August David “Dave”, 75, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Oct 23, at Al Bedoo Shrine, 1125 Broadwater Ave(23)

LOKEN — Esther L. 92, of Billings, passed October 13, 2021. Graveside service is Friday, October 22 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (22)

LAY — Robert Walter “Bob”, 84, Billings formerly of Helena. Services pending. (23)

Smith Laurel

MASSA — Taryn Marie, 45, Laurel. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat, Oct 23, at 3 p.m. in the upstairs banquet room at the Palace in Laurel. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

UHRICH — Joan Marie, 86, Columbus. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Fri, Oct 22 at St James Lutheran Church in Columbus. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)

Dahl Funeral

OBLANDER - Tom, 81, of Ballantine, MT. Cremation. No service planned at this time. (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KELLER — Mary Jane, 95. Visitation 12-5 p.m. Wed and 5-7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Fri at Grace United Methodist Church. (22)

HARRISON — Betty, 92. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

FARRINGTON — Dale, 95, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., Oct. 22, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home (22)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

