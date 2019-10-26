Smith West
KOCH — Raymond ‘Roger’, 84, of Billings. Service at a later date. (26)
KIRMIS — Carol May Nelson, 67, of Billings. In celebration of Carol's beautiful life, you are invited to her home, 5221 Millstone Circle, Sat. Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. Prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. (26)
STRUTZ — Janice 62, Billings . Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Sat., Dec. 7, at Faith Evangelical Church. 3145 Sweet Water Dr. (28)
BREWINGTON — William "Bill", 75, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (27)
KNUTSON — Margaret E., 65, of Colstrip. Cremation. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Star Lanes Family Center in Butte, MT. To read full obituary, go to mtstandard.com. (26)
PFISTER — Ida J., 93, Billings formerly of Roundup. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct, 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 So. 27th St. Reception to follow. interment Yellowstone National Cemetery Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed. (31)
TROTTIER — Renee, 56, of Harlem formerly of Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Sun., Oct 27, and Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m., Mon. at Mary Queen of Peace Parish. 3rd Ave. S. and S. 34th street. Visitation a church only. rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)
STOVER — Steven T., "Steve" of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Valley Christian Church, located at 1603 St. John Avenue. (26)
BURDETTE — Jeffrey "Jeff" C., 54, of Billings. Cremation. Arrangements are pending. (27)
LOOK — Margaret Kincaid, 103, Billings formerly of Nye. Private family service will be held in Western, NY. (26)
STARK — Donald “Gene”, 84, of Billings. Cremation planned. No local services scheduled. (27)
POTTS — Clifford E., 78, of Billings. Visitations begin 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at Smith Downtown Chapel with family led prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Faith Chapel Main Sanctuary followed by reception there. Interment at 4 p.m. at the Custer Cemetery, Custer, Montana. (30)
BERMES — Audrey L., 91, of Billings. Visitation 10-5 Monday & Tuesday, 10-8 Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service noon Thursday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (31)
NUSSBAUM — Wesley W., 53, of Billings. Memorial Services pending. (29)
DEGENHART — Evelyn Louise, 93. Vigil 7 p.m. Friday, and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Bernard’s Parish. (26)
GRAM — Georgia, 62, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Monday Oct. 28, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Full obituary may be viewed at cfgbillings.com. (28)
KUNESH — Robert , “Edward”, 73, of Ryegate. Memorial service 1 p.m., Oct. 27 at Ryegate High School Gymnasium. Reception to follow at Ryegate Senior Center. (27)
ERB — Eldon J., 55 of Billings, formerly of Huntley. Cremation. Services to be held in Spring 2020. (26)
CLAWSON — Clawson, William E., 70 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sat., Oct. 26 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Reception to follow. (26)
HADLEY — J. Marcus “Marc”, 98, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. No services planned. (27)
