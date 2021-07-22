Smith West

Smith Downtown

LaBARD — Keith M., 84, Billings. Funeral services at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment with military honors follows at the Huntley Cemetery. (22)

OWENS — Beverly Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral Service 11a.m. Tuesday July 27th, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St W. Visitation 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th Street. Casket closed at the church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens (27)

Smith Laurel

JENSEN — Phyllis, 84, Fromberg, passed away July 17. A memorial celebration being planned for a later date. Cremation. (22)

TAYLOR — Pat B., 89, Bridger. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m., Fri., Jul 23 at Rockvale Cemetery. (22)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

ROGNSTAD — James Dale 72 of Roberts. Interment with military honors at National Cemetery in Helena at a later date. (23)