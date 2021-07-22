 Skip to main content
Paid notices

Smith West

No Services Planned 

Smith Downtown

LaBARD — Keith M., 84, Billings.  Funeral services at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Interment with military honors follows at the Huntley Cemetery. (22)

OWENS — Beverly Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral Service 11a.m. Tuesday July 27th, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St W. Visitation 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th Street. Casket closed at the church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens (27)

Smith Laurel

JENSEN — Phyllis, 84, Fromberg, passed away July 17.  A memorial celebration being planned for a later date.  Cremation. (22)

TAYLOR — Pat B., 89, Bridger. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m., Fri., Jul 23 at Rockvale Cemetery. (22)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

ROGNSTAD — James Dale 72 of Roberts. Interment with military honors at National Cemetery in Helena at a later date. (23)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

RICHAU — Gregory, 71 of Billings, passed on July 17, 2021, a private family service was held on July 18th with burial in the Pryor Mountains. (24)

YOUNG — Doyle, 85 of Billings. Viewing Thursday July 22, 1-5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Friday July 23 at LDS Church on Monad Rd, Viewing at 10 a.m., Service at 11, Luncheon. Interment following at Belfry Cemetery. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MARR — Marjorie J., 73. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (23)

WHITSON — James A., 93. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Mountview Cemetery. (22)

NORSWORTHY — Jase O., 94. Reception 12 noon, Friday, Hilands Golf Club. (23)

BREDY — David K., 86. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. (24)

LEE — Roxane, 79. Cremation. Memorial services are pending. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HAINER — Dolores, 77, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillngs.com to read a full obituary. (22)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

