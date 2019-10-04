{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

SHRIVER — Larry N., 80, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Oct 4, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave. (4)

MORGAN — Robert C. “Bob”, 89, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (4)

LICH — Derek W., 58, Billings. Celebration of Life Open House 1-3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (6)

BARTH — Kathryn Clara, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Oct. 5, at Smith West Chapel , 304 34th St West Reception to follow  (5 )

Smith Downtown 

TRYAN — Mildred I. Garberg, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tues., Oct. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at the Whitetail Cemetery. (4)

SMITH — Myrna, 96, of Billings.  Visitations 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Celebration of Life/Open House from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Wicks Lane LDS Chapel, 1000 E. Wicks Ln. and family burial 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)

KEARNES, Jr. — George Jacob, 83, Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Frombert United Methodist Ch. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)

Smith Laurel 

KINDSFATER —  Herbert S., 94, Laurel. Visitation from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 3, 2019, at Smith Laurel Chapel. Memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street.    Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (4)

MCKNIGHT — Lorrie, 65, Laurel. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Laurel. Interment of urn follows at Laurel Cemetery. (4)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

CARLSON — John, 52, Fromberg.  Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street Billings.  http://www.smithfuneralchapels.com (5)

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HENTZ — Veda, 88, of Billings. Celebration of Life Saturday Oct. 5, 1:30 p.m. at Community of Christ Church, 332 Griffing Drive, Billings. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HARPOLE — Jon I., 44. Memorial service 5 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)

TATARKA — Marjorie, 88. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)

HOFFERBER —  Ann, 92. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)

SCHUMAN — Maxine, 83 of Billings. Memorial Service, 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at First Presbyterian Church. (4)

GANNETT — Damon L., 72 of Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Mon., Oct. 7, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception to follow. (7)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HAWKINS — Joan, 69, of Billings. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Thursday at her home. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

STOLTZ — Jerry, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Life Celebration 4-7 Friday Oct. 4, 2019, Heights VFW. (4)

GLASGOW — Gary, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, 2019, Heights Family Funeral Home. Full obit on www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (7)

OPHEIM — Heather D., 40, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (5)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

