Smith West
SHRIVER — Larry N., 80, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Oct 4, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave. (4)
MORGAN — Robert C. “Bob”, 89, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (4)
LICH — Derek W., 58, Billings. Celebration of Life Open House 1-3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (6)
BARTH — Kathryn Clara, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Oct. 5, at Smith West Chapel , 304 34th St West Reception to follow (5 )
Smith Downtown
TRYAN — Mildred I. Garberg, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tues., Oct. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at the Whitetail Cemetery. (4)
SMITH — Myrna, 96, of Billings. Visitations 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Celebration of Life/Open House from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Wicks Lane LDS Chapel, 1000 E. Wicks Ln. and family burial 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)
KEARNES, Jr. — George Jacob, 83, Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Frombert United Methodist Ch. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)
Smith Laurel
KINDSFATER — Herbert S., 94, Laurel. Visitation from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 3, 2019, at Smith Laurel Chapel. Memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (4)
MCKNIGHT — Lorrie, 65, Laurel. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Laurel. Interment of urn follows at Laurel Cemetery. (4)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
CARLSON — John, 52, Fromberg. Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street Billings. http://www.smithfuneralchapels.com (5)
Smith Columbus
No services planned
You have free articles remaining.
HENTZ — Veda, 88, of Billings. Celebration of Life Saturday Oct. 5, 1:30 p.m. at Community of Christ Church, 332 Griffing Drive, Billings. (5)
HARPOLE — Jon I., 44. Memorial service 5 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)
TATARKA — Marjorie, 88. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)
HOFFERBER — Ann, 92. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)
SCHUMAN — Maxine, 83 of Billings. Memorial Service, 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at First Presbyterian Church. (4)
GANNETT — Damon L., 72 of Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Mon., Oct. 7, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception to follow. (7)
HAWKINS — Joan, 69, of Billings. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Thursday at her home. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (4)
STOLTZ — Jerry, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Life Celebration 4-7 Friday Oct. 4, 2019, Heights VFW. (4)
GLASGOW — Gary, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, 2019, Heights Family Funeral Home. Full obit on www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (7)
OPHEIM — Heather D., 40, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (5)
No services planned
To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.