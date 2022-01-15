LANTZ — Faith. Services to be held at a later date. (17)

No Services Planned

REIERSON — Gail, 65 of Billings. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Memorial service pending. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for more information. (16)

FOLEY — Jaydon, 16, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 15, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (15)

LINDELL — Annette, 63, of Billings. Memorial service Mon., Jan. 17, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read obituary and leave condolences. (17)

LEFT HAND — Darwin, funeral services Tues. at 11 a.m. at the Crow Revival Center in Crow Agency. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (15)