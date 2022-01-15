Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
KITCHENS — Aubrey, Jr. Service Saturday 11 a.m. New Life Church. To view a full obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (15)
POWERS — M. Jeanette, 90, of Billings. Rosary service Sunday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m., Franciscan wake service 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Pius X Parish. Rite of Committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery. (17)
LANTZ — Faith. Services to be held at a later date. (17)
No Services Planned
REIERSON — Gail, 65 of Billings. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Memorial service pending. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for more information. (16)
FOLEY — Jaydon, 16, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 15, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (15)
LINDELL — Annette, 63, of Billings. Memorial service Mon., Jan. 17, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read obituary and leave condolences. (17)
LEFT HAND — Darwin, funeral services Tues. at 11 a.m. at the Crow Revival Center in Crow Agency. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (15)
