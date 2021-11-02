 Skip to main content
Smith West

POLING — Jaxsynn Jay Gatlin age 4, of Billings, passed October 22, 2021. Private Family Services Only. (3)

Smith Downtown

STOCKFISH — James Martin “Jim”, 79, Billings.  Memorial service at Smith Downtown Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021.  Private family interment.  Cremation. (4)

NASH — Robert D. “RD”, “Bob”, 87, Billings. Service 11 a.m. Wed., Nov. 3, at Sunset Memorial Gradens Mausoleum. (2)

Smith Laurel

FRANK — Sandra Jo, 66, Absarokee. No service planned. (3)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

PRESHINGER — Ira L. 69 of Joliet.  Memorial services pending. (3)

RICHARDS — James John, 80 of Red Lodge. Memorial service at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge on November 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. Condolences can be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (3)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

BARZ — Sandy, 78. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri at Mayflower Congregational Church. (05)

NELSON — Thomas, 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers, (5)

STROUF — Thomas L., 60 of Billings. Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (3)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

YELLOWMULE —  Marciel Funeral Mass November 2, 2021 at St. Dennis Catholic Church Crow Agency at 11 a.m. (2)

NEDENS — Carl W. Graveside November 3, 2021 at Hardin Fairview Cemetery at 1 p.m. (2)

