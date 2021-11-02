STOCKFISH — James Martin “Jim”, 79, Billings. Memorial service at Smith Downtown Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Private family interment. Cremation. (4)

RICHARDS — James John, 80 of Red Lodge. Memorial service at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge on November 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. Condolences can be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (3)