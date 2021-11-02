Smith West
POLING — Jaxsynn Jay Gatlin age 4, of Billings, passed October 22, 2021. Private Family Services Only. (3)
Smith Downtown
STOCKFISH — James Martin “Jim”, 79, Billings. Memorial service at Smith Downtown Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Private family interment. Cremation. (4)
NASH — Robert D. “RD”, “Bob”, 87, Billings. Service 11 a.m. Wed., Nov. 3, at Sunset Memorial Gradens Mausoleum. (2)
Smith Laurel
FRANK — Sandra Jo, 66, Absarokee. No service planned. (3)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
PRESHINGER — Ira L. 69 of Joliet. Memorial services pending. (3)
RICHARDS — James John, 80 of Red Lodge. Memorial service at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge on November 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. Condolences can be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (3)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
BARZ — Sandy, 78. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri at Mayflower Congregational Church. (05)
NELSON — Thomas, 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers, (5)
STROUF — Thomas L., 60 of Billings. Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (3)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
YELLOWMULE — Marciel Funeral Mass November 2, 2021 at St. Dennis Catholic Church Crow Agency at 11 a.m. (2)
NEDENS — Carl W. Graveside November 3, 2021 at Hardin Fairview Cemetery at 1 p.m. (2)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.