Smith West

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

TURNSPLENTY — David Juel Jr, 60, of Pryor. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday at Turnsplenty Family Cemetery. (20)

STAIGMILLER — Nancy, 75, of Billings and formerly of Absarokee. Memorial services are pending. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HUYSER – Sharon, 82, of Laurel. Cremation. No Services Planned at this time. To read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com  (20)

SLAVENS – Harold, 88, of Billings. Private Services to be held. A full obituary can be viewed at www.cfgbillings.com (21)

GAYVERT – Raymond, 94, of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. (19)

TESINSKY – Gail, 66, of Billings. No Services planned. (20)

STREETER – Lyn, 63, of Billings. No services planned at this date. To view a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (20)

Heights Family Funeral Home

JONES — Kevin, 49, of Billings. Visitation Thurs., 4-7 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri., at Harvest Church with horse-drawn procession leaving Heights Family Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Interment follows at Mountview Cemetery. View full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/jones (21)

HARMONING — Henry, 68 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Sat., Aug. 22, Heights Family Funeral Home. (22)

Bullis-Mortuary

FALLS DOWN SR. — Blaine. Graveside service Thursday at 10 a.m. at Crow Agency Cemetery. (20)

