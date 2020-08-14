× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

STEVENSON — Claudia Del, 85, Bridger. Service to be held at a later date. (14)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

MARTELL— Mildred C. 95 of Bridger. Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bridger Civic Center at 1:00 p.m. (14)

Smith Columbus Chapel

SIMONS — MaryAnn, 77, Columbus. A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Columbus. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Rite of Committal at Mountainview Cemetery. (15)