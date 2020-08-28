O'BLENESS — Rose, 84 of Billings. Cremation. A zoom memorial service is pending. (30)

HARDGROVE — Robert, 79, of Billings. Funeral Services pending. (31)

HEINZ — Eugene “Gene”, 88. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (28)

DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service will stream at facebook.com/fpcbillings. (1)

POWELL — Clifford Thomas, 88. Private family services will be held. (28)

BRADFORD — LaVetta, 90. Cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (28)

YURICK — Robert, 89. Cremation has taken place. (28)

CHRISTIANSEN — Beth, 63. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Celebration of life, later date. (2)

No services planned

BROWNLEE — Kathryn “Kay”, 81, Billings. Memorial Service 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (28)