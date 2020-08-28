Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
INMAN — Earl D., 92, Ballantine. Visitation 1-6:00 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Graveside service 11:00 a.m., Aug. 28 at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (28)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
WALLACE — Ethelyn M. 100, Red Lodge. Visitation August 31st at Smith Olcott Chapel 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Followed by Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. September 1st at St. Agnes Church in Red Lodge. Interment 12:30 p.m. Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota. (30)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
COX — Steffany, 29, of Billings. Funeral Service Calvary Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)
BERGER – Sharon, 77, of Kalispell. Private services at a later date. Full obit at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (30)
O'BLENESS — Rose, 84 of Billings. Cremation. A zoom memorial service is pending. (30)
HARDGROVE — Robert, 79, of Billings. Funeral Services pending. (31)
HEINZ — Eugene “Gene”, 88. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (28)
DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service will stream at facebook.com/fpcbillings. (1)
POWELL — Clifford Thomas, 88. Private family services will be held. (28)
BRADFORD — LaVetta, 90. Cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (28)
YURICK — Robert, 89. Cremation has taken place. (28)
CHRISTIANSEN — Beth, 63. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Celebration of life, later date. (2)
No services planned
BROWNLEE — Kathryn “Kay”, 81, Billings. Memorial Service 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (28)
BAKER — Roy, 69 of Billings. Cremation. Scattering of cremains at sea by family. (31)
McELVAIN — Wilma, 85 of Billings. Services pending. (28)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.