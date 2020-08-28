 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

INMAN — Earl D., 92, Ballantine.  Visitation 1-6:00 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Graveside service 11:00 a.m., Aug. 28 at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (28)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

WALLACE — Ethelyn M. 100, Red Lodge. Visitation August 31st at Smith Olcott Chapel 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Followed by Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. September 1st at St. Agnes Church in Red Lodge. Interment 12:30 p.m. Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota. (30)

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

COX — Steffany, 29, of Billings. Funeral Service Calvary Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)

BERGER – Sharon, 77, of Kalispell. Private services at a later date. Full obit at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (30)

O'BLENESS — Rose, 84 of Billings. Cremation. A zoom memorial service is pending. (30)

HARDGROVE — Robert, 79, of Billings. Funeral Services pending.  (31)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HEINZ — Eugene “Gene”, 88. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (28)

DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service will stream at facebook.com/fpcbillings. (1)

POWELL — Clifford Thomas, 88. Private family services will be held. (28)

BRADFORD — LaVetta, 90. Cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (28)

YURICK — Robert, 89. Cremation has taken place. (28)

CHRISTIANSEN — Beth, 63. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Celebration of life, later date. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

BROWNLEE — Kathryn “Kay”, 81, Billings. Memorial Service 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (28)

BAKER — Roy, 69 of Billings. Cremation. Scattering of cremains at sea by family. (31)

McELVAIN — Wilma, 85 of Billings. Services pending. (28)

Bullis-Mortuary

