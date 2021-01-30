Smith-Olcott Chapel

RISVOLD — Stanley B. 94 of Red Lodge. Service on January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with interment at St Olaf Cemetery with military honors. (30)

Smith Columbus Chapel

HERAUF — Van Henry, 52, of Billings. Memorial service Saturday, January 30, at 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel (1)

BROWN — Cayden, 25, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 30 at the Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus), 2216 Grand Avenue. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (30)

MERTEN — Mary, 82, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (31)

