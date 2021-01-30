 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown

MASCARENA — Stan, 64, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, February 5th at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (5)

VANDALL Jr. — Richard M. “Rick”, 56, of Pryor, passed January 27, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. all at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (31)

Smith Laurel

WILEY — Bette, 90, Laurel. Visitation Monday, Feb. 1 from 2-6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Graveside 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Laurel City Cemetery.  www.smithfuneralchapels.  (2)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

RISVOLD — Stanley B. 94 of Red Lodge. Service on January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with interment at St Olaf Cemetery with military honors. (30)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

HERAUF — Van Henry, 52, of Billings. Memorial service Saturday, January 30, at 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned. 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BROWN — Cayden, 25, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 30 at the Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus), 2216 Grand Avenue.  Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (30)

MERTEN — Mary, 82, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (31)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned.

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News