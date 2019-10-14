Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
STEWART — Victoria R., 76, of Pryor. Visitation 3-8 Saturday, 2-6 Sunday. Vigil 6 pm Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 am Monday St. Charles Mission. Burial in DeCrane/Goes Ahead Cemetery. (14)
DILLMAN — Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Roundup. (19)
No services planned
JUROVICH — Robert, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30am Friday Oct. 18 at Mayflower Congregational Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (14)
No services planned
NOT AFRAID — Randy. Services 11 am Monday Crow Agency Four Square Church. Interment Lodge Grass Cemetery. (14)
