Smith West

Smith Downtown 

Smith Laurel 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

STEWART — Victoria R., 76, of Pryor.  Visitation 3-8 Saturday, 2-6 Sunday. Vigil 6 pm Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 am Monday St. Charles Mission. Burial in DeCrane/Goes Ahead Cemetery. (14)

DILLMAN — Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Roundup. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

JUROVICH — Robert, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30am Friday Oct. 18 at Mayflower Congregational Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (14)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

NOT AFRAID — Randy.  Services 11 am Monday Crow Agency Four Square Church. Interment  Lodge Grass Cemetery. (14)

