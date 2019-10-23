{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

BITTERMAN — LaVern ‘Vern’, 94, Billings. Memorial service 10 am, Fri., Nov. 1, Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill Dr. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (24)

POTTER — Ray, 86, of Billings. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (25)

Smith Downtown 

KNUTSON — Margaret E., 65, of Colstrip. Cremation. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Star Lanes Family Center in Butte. To read full obituary go to mtstandard.com. (26)

Smith Laurel 

EASTMAN — Thomas, 83, Laurel.  Memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday Nov. 9 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment of urn spring 2020 in Belfry. (24)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

FRENCH — Byron L., 71, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (24)

ERICKSON — Kristi Ann, 36, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 pm Thursday American Lutheran Church. Visitation 1 hr prior to service. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (24)

GERKE — Marsha, 72, of Billings. Memorial service 10 am, Friday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

KETCHEM — Dorothy, 73, of Billings. Viewing 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Mass following at 11 a.m. Committal at 2 p.m. at Rockvale Cemetery (24)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries