Smith West
BITTERMAN — LaVern ‘Vern’, 94, Billings. Memorial service 10 am, Fri., Nov. 1, Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill Dr. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (24)
POTTER — Ray, 86, of Billings. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (25)
Smith Downtown
KNUTSON — Margaret E., 65, of Colstrip. Cremation. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Star Lanes Family Center in Butte. To read full obituary go to mtstandard.com. (26)
Smith Laurel
EASTMAN — Thomas, 83, Laurel. Memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday Nov. 9 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment of urn spring 2020 in Belfry. (24)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
You have free articles remaining.
FRENCH — Byron L., 71, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (24)
ERICKSON — Kristi Ann, 36, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 pm Thursday American Lutheran Church. Visitation 1 hr prior to service. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (24)
GERKE — Marsha, 72, of Billings. Memorial service 10 am, Friday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)
No services planned
KETCHEM — Dorothy, 73, of Billings. Viewing 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Mass following at 11 a.m. Committal at 2 p.m. at Rockvale Cemetery (24)
No services planned
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.