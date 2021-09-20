 Skip to main content
Smith West

IVERSON — Clarence, 77, Memorial service Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (20)

Smith Downtown

CELLAN  — John, 69, Huntley, Memorial service pending. (20)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

WALL — Charles, 69, of Billings. Viewing: Thurs 9/16, 2-8 p.m. Sat 9/18, 1-5 p.m., Sun 9/19, 3-5 p.m. Vigil, Sun, 5-8 pm. Service Monday 9/20 at 11 a.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel.  Burial at Goes Ahead/Lion Shows Cemetery. (20)

McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Services Pending (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SIMMONS — Richard L., 82. Family will receive friends, 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (20)

WILSON — Dave, 83. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tue at Faith Chapel. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

