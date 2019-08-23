Smith West
JONES — Lynn Tilton, 97, of Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun., Aug. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 - 34th St. West. Military honors to follow. (25)
Smith Downtown
REDD — Angel, 49, of Billings. Visitations at Smith Downtown Chapel on Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday before funeral. Funeral service 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus
MILLER — H. Mary Lou, 85, of Billings. Memorial service, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment in Mountview Cemetery. (24)
MYERS — Robert, 80, of Billings. Memorial service, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (26)
COSTA — Verena, 69, of Billings. Viewing, Thursday 1-5 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. with wake 6-8p.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Freedom Church. (24)
BROOKS — Bettye, 92. Service arrangements pending. (23)
McBRIDE — Leroy, 78, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 am Saturday at Aspen View (3075 Avenue C). (24)
NAPATALUNG — Bob, 72, of Billings, passed away on August 21, 2019. Services pending. (23)
NORDHAGEN — Darrell, 89, of Billings, passed away on August 21, 2019. Services pending. (23)
