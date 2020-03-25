Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

LOGAN — George, 90, of Billings. Cremation. A memorial service is planned for a later date. (26)

TORSKE  — Lynn, 79, of Billings and formerly of Hardin. Cremation. Services will be planned at at later time. (26)

MARTINEZ — Mariaelena R., 14, of Billings.  No services planned. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BROWN  — Sharon K., 73, of Billings. Cremation. Private Services and Inurnment have been held at Absaroka Beartooth Columbarium (25)

DAVIS  — Mathew, 86, of Billings. Services will be held later in Mississippi. (25)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

