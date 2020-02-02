Paid notices
Smith West

Smith Downtown 

SCHMALZ — David W., 68, of Ballantine passed Jan. 25. Viewing Mon., Feb. 3  1-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. all at Smith Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. Funeral Tues., Feb. 4 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln. Billings. Burial Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (2)

Smith Laurel  

ALT — Eleanor E., 98, Laurel. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St. in Laurel. Interment precedes the service, 10 a.m. Rockvale Cemetery. Reception at church. (3)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

VINSON — Ira Lew, 59 of Red Lodge.  Memorial Service on Mon, Feb 3, 2019, 4 p.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge. Condolences for the family can be made at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (2)

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

WEBER — Skyleur T., 32, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Crystal Lounge. Please wear favorite football jerseys. (2)

DRINKWALTER — Leta, 88, of Billings. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 Tuesday. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. For longer obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (5)

HENNING — Tiffany, 30,  of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Monday Atonement Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (3)

WYMAN — Sandra Trask Wyman, 86, of Billings, passed away January 27, 2020.  Services for Sandra will be held on a later date. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

TAKES HORSE — Gladys, funeral service Thursday Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery (6)

