Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

SCHMALZ — David W., 68, of Ballantine passed Jan. 25. Viewing Mon., Feb. 3 1-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. all at Smith Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. Funeral Tues., Feb. 4 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln. Billings. Burial Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (2)

Smith Laurel

ALT — Eleanor E., 98, Laurel. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St. in Laurel. Interment precedes the service, 10 a.m. Rockvale Cemetery. Reception at church. (3)

Smith-Olcott Chapel