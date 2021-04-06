Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
MIMS — Jennifer, 37, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wed., April 7 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (7)
DIEDRICH — Holly, 61, of Billings. Memorial service, Thurs., April 8 at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (8)
JOHNSON — Richard Dale, 84. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard Parish. (6)
YOUNG — Lois E., 89. Funeral Arrangements are pending. (6)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
