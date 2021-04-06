 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

MIMS — Jennifer, 37, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wed., April 7 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (7)

DIEDRICH — Holly, 61, of Billings. Memorial service, Thurs., April 8 at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (8)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JOHNSON — Richard Dale, 84. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard Parish. (6)

YOUNG — Lois E., 89. Funeral Arrangements are pending. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News