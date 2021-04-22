Smith West
WODRICH — Noel, 84, died Jan. 29. Memorial service Saturday, April 24 at Smith West Chapel at 10 a.m. (23)
WATSON — Roxann, died April 13. Memorial service Monday, April 26 at Smith West Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (23)
WILSON — Barbara, died April 19. No services are planned at this time. (23)
Smith Downtown
DICK — Marian Wittman, 87, Huntley. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24th, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th Street. Urn interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (24)
RENFRO — David Jr., died April 12. Memorial service Monday, April 26 at Smith Downtown Chapel at 12 p.m. (23)
Smith Laurel
METZGER — Lenora M., 89, formerly of Park City. Memorial service pending for a later date. (22)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
HEDRICK — Paul “Corky”, 87, Reed Point. Memorial Service Sat, Apr 24 at 11 a.m., Absarokee High School. Hot Cake Reception to immediately follow. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
SOTT — Tiffany, 34, along with infant daughter Carmella Hinebauch of Billings, viewing Friday 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Burial at Huntley Cemetery (24).
COLE — Norris, 84 of Billings, viewing Sunday April 25, 3-5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Service, Monday April 26, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Burial at Memorial Vale Cemetery, Hysham, MT (26).
FICEK — Gilbert, “Gil”, 81. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Mary Queen of Peace. Military Honors, Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)
PETERSON — Loyce, 65. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri at First Presbyterian Church. (23)
PARK — Sunny Dawn, 49. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri at Harvest Church. (23)
KESSLER — Sheila K., 58. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (24)
LAWVER — Kurt, 56, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thurs. Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery, in Laurel. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (22)
ROGINA — Kevin, 57, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sun. April 25 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family (22)
HOLMES — Mark, 57 of Billings. Memorial service Sat., April 24, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. For obit and livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (24)
BLACK — Donald, 87 of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., April 24, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. (24)
