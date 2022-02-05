Smith West
LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings. Service 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 19, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. (6)
Smith Downtown
DUFFEY — Shirley Jane, 87, formerly of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Mon. 2/7 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon. 2/7 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (7)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
HINES — Audrey Louise, 88. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)
CURETON — James Robert, 65, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (5)
HENDRIX — Joel, 83, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Feb. 5, 1 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church. (5)
ROBERTS — Betty “Katie”, 72, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and services are pending (5)
No Services Planned
