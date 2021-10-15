Smith West

KYRISS — George R., 81, Billings. No Service is planned. (15)

MOSS- Starla, 45, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. on Friday, October 15 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2929 Belvedere Drive. Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (15)

FRANK — Clinton Gary "Clint," 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 21, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 So. 36th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West (21)

Smith Downtown

HOGAN — Roxanne, 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Light reception follows and then interment at Mountview Cemetery. (16)

Smith Laurel