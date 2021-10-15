 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

KYRISS — George R., 81, Billings. No Service is planned. (15)

MOSS- Starla, 45, Billings.  Funeral service 10 a.m. on Friday, October 15 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2929 Belvedere Drive.  Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (15)

FRANK — Clinton Gary "Clint," 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 21, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 So. 36th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West (21)

Smith Downtown

HOGAN — Roxanne, 83, Billings.  Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Light reception follows and then interment at Mountview Cemetery. (16)

Smith Laurel

LEGGETT — Leo, 68, Laurel. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-3 p.m., Sat, Oct 16 at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

PIERCE — Eunice Carolina, 93, formerly of Bridger. Private family service on Friday, October 15 at Bridger cemetery at 3 p.m. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

STEIN-DECARLO -Michael Carmen 38, of Red Lodge. Memorial Service at a later date. (16)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

GRANDE — Johnny, 90, of Billings. Graveside service Friday 10/15 at 1 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (15)

PAFFRATH — Denise, 56, of Billings. Visitation Fri 10/15 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service  Sat 10/16 11 a.m. Lavina Cemetery. (16)

MCCARTNEY — Joseph. Graveside Service 2 p.m. Fri 10/15 Yellowstone National Cemetery (15)

CHASE — Christopher B., 31, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at All Nations Christian Fellowship Church, located at 2520 5th Avenue South, Billings. (16)

SIMEON — Anne-Marie Knopp, 45, of Billings. Visitation 5 – 7:30 p.m. Mon 10/18 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tues 10/19 Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (19)

POST — Jeffrey C., 61, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GORMAN Father Charlie, 91. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Service can be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/SaintThomasBillings. (15)

KELLER —  Mary Jane, 95. Service arrangements pending (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

BARKHUFF  — Vicki, 60, of Worden. Memorial Service Sat., Oct. 16, 2021, 10 a.m. at New Apostolic Church, Billings. To view obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

MOCCASIN TOP — Connie , funeral service Monday at 11 a.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (15)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News