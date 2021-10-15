Smith West
KYRISS — George R., 81, Billings. No Service is planned. (15)
MOSS- Starla, 45, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. on Friday, October 15 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2929 Belvedere Drive. Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (15)
FRANK — Clinton Gary "Clint," 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 21, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 So. 36th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West (21)
Smith Downtown
HOGAN — Roxanne, 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Light reception follows and then interment at Mountview Cemetery. (16)
Smith Laurel
LEGGETT — Leo, 68, Laurel. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-3 p.m., Sat, Oct 16 at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
PIERCE — Eunice Carolina, 93, formerly of Bridger. Private family service on Friday, October 15 at Bridger cemetery at 3 p.m. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)
STEIN-DECARLO -Michael Carmen 38, of Red Lodge. Memorial Service at a later date. (16)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
GRANDE — Johnny, 90, of Billings. Graveside service Friday 10/15 at 1 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (15)
PAFFRATH — Denise, 56, of Billings. Visitation Fri 10/15 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service Sat 10/16 11 a.m. Lavina Cemetery. (16)
MCCARTNEY — Joseph. Graveside Service 2 p.m. Fri 10/15 Yellowstone National Cemetery (15)
CHASE — Christopher B., 31, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at All Nations Christian Fellowship Church, located at 2520 5th Avenue South, Billings. (16)
SIMEON — Anne-Marie Knopp, 45, of Billings. Visitation 5 – 7:30 p.m. Mon 10/18 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tues 10/19 Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (19)
POST — Jeffrey C., 61, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (17)
GORMAN — Father Charlie, 91. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Service can be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/SaintThomasBillings. (15)
KELLER — Mary Jane, 95. Service arrangements pending (15)
No Services Planned
BARKHUFF — Vicki, 60, of Worden. Memorial Service Sat., Oct. 16, 2021, 10 a.m. at New Apostolic Church, Billings. To view obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)
MOCCASIN TOP — Connie , funeral service Monday at 11 a.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (15)
