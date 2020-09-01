Smith West
WEIGUM — Carol Faye, 78, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street. Entombment Sunset Memorial Mausoleum. Visitation at Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street West. 1-7 p.m. Wednesday. (3)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
HARDGROVE – Robert 'Bob', 79, of Billings. Funeral service 1:30 p.m., Wed., Sept. 2 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. Graveside service 1 p.m., Thurs, Sept. 3, Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. (3)
ZAMORA — Emma, 97, of Eatonton, GA, formerly of Billings. Graveside service pending. (2)
DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service will stream at facebook.com/fpcbillings. (1)
CHRISTIANSEN — Beth, 63. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Celebration of life, later date. (2)
ATWELL — Jay Freeman, 79. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass, 12 noon Wednesday, St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. A livestream may be viewed at stpatrickcocatheral.org/livestream. (2)
SMITH — Mark, 68, of Billings. Memorial service pending. (2)
YOUNG — Kenneth, 86, of Laurel. Services Pending. (1)
GAHAGAN — Susan, 70, of Billings. Memorial service pending for Oct. 10 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (2)
No services planned
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.