Smith West

WEIGUM — Carol Faye, 78, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street. Entombment Sunset Memorial Mausoleum. Visitation at Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street West. 1-7 p.m. Wednesday. (3)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HARDGROVE – Robert 'Bob', 79, of Billings. Funeral service 1:30 p.m., Wed., Sept. 2 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. Graveside service 1 p.m., Thurs, Sept. 3, Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. (3)

ZAMORA — Emma, 97, of Eatonton, GA, formerly of Billings. Graveside service pending. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service will stream at facebook.com/fpcbillings. (1)

CHRISTIANSEN — Beth, 63. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Celebration of life, later date. (2)

ATWELL — Jay Freeman, 79. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass, 12 noon Wednesday, St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. A livestream may be viewed at stpatrickcocatheral.org/livestream. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SMITH — Mark, 68, of Billings. Memorial service pending.  (2)

YOUNG — Kenneth, 86, of Laurel. Services Pending. (1)

GAHAGAN — Susan, 70, of Billings. Memorial service pending for Oct. 10 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (2)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

