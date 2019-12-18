{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

ANDERSEN — Carol Ann, 88, Billings. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (20)

Smith Downtown 

Smith Laurel 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

BEAUMONT — Dennis D., 71, of Pryor. Visitation 10-5 Saturday, 1-5 Sunday. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Dennis Catholic Church, Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Veteran’s Cemetery. (18)

KINDSFATER — Clifford W., 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)

FALLSDOWN — Lavonna E., 41, of Pryor. Visitation 10-4 Tuesday, 10-8 Wednesday. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Pryor Cemetery. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

OLSON —  Betty Jean, 85. Visitation Thurs 4-7 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Fri. 11 a.m. at Mortuary. (20)

WITMAN — Carole, 93. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun. at Hope United Methodist. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

ORSER — Edmond, 93 of Billings. Cremation. Services pending. (18) 

HENDRICKSON — Richard, 87 of Medicine Lake, Cremation. Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m. Fri. Dec. 20, at Medicine Lake Lutheran Church. (18)

Bullis-Mortuary

ROCK ABOVE — Veda  funeral service Thursday in the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church at 10 a.m. in Crow Agency. Burial following in the Crow Agency Cemetery. (19) 

BROWN — Victoria, funeral service Wednesday at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church at 11 a.m. in Crow Agency. Burial following in Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (18)

