ANDERSEN — Carol Ann, 88, Billings. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (20)
BEAUMONT — Dennis D., 71, of Pryor. Visitation 10-5 Saturday, 1-5 Sunday. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Dennis Catholic Church, Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Veteran’s Cemetery. (18)
KINDSFATER — Clifford W., 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)
FALLSDOWN — Lavonna E., 41, of Pryor. Visitation 10-4 Tuesday, 10-8 Wednesday. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Pryor Cemetery. (19)
OLSON — Betty Jean, 85. Visitation Thurs 4-7 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Fri. 11 a.m. at Mortuary. (20)
WITMAN — Carole, 93. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun. at Hope United Methodist. (22)
ORSER — Edmond, 93 of Billings. Cremation. Services pending. (18)
HENDRICKSON — Richard, 87 of Medicine Lake, Cremation. Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m. Fri. Dec. 20, at Medicine Lake Lutheran Church. (18)
ROCK ABOVE — Veda funeral service Thursday in the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church at 10 a.m. in Crow Agency. Burial following in the Crow Agency Cemetery. (19)
BROWN — Victoria, funeral service Wednesday at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church at 11 a.m. in Crow Agency. Burial following in Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (18)
