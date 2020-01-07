Smith West
RODRIGUEZ — Daniel L. age 75 of Billings passed Jan. 2 2020. Viewing Tues., Jan. 7, 2020 5-7 p.m. Smith Downtown Chapel. Graveside Service Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 11 a.m. Sunset Memorial Gardens. (7)
BURNHAM — Elvira, 91, of Billings, passed Dec. 27, 2019. Memorial service will be held Wed., Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel West, 304 34th Street West. (7)
MacDONALD — Karen Ann, 60, Billings. Funeral service 3 p.m. Thurs., Jan . 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St., Interment Mountview Cemetery. Visitation to start 12 p.m. Wed. (9)
CARON — Ursula "Zita", 97, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Internment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)
OSBORN — Beau, infant son of Derek Osborn and Destiny Hairychin. Memorial service, 11 a.m., Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Billings. (7)
DUNLOP — Janet E., 86. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Friday, Kathy Lillis Chapel. (10)
STEINMETZ — Carol Ann, 64. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti Sawyers. (9)
CAREY — Mary, 98. Service arrangements pending. (8)
VANDELINDER — Shari, 50. Memorial service 11am Saturday, Jan. 11, Michelotti-Sawyers (11)
SPRING — Beatrice, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, First Presbyterian Church. (8)
HELMER — Thomas, 94. Memorial service 2pm Saturday, Jan. 18. First Presbyterian Church (8)
POWERS — A. Pauline, 84. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)
KLEIN — Dr. David E., 84, of Billings. No services at this time. (7)
TUCKER — Jon E., 83. arrangements are pending. (7)
EDWARDS — James “Speed” Edwards; Memorial Service Saturday 2 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin. Bullismortuary.com (8)
