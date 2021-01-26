 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown

POSEY — Laura Cayleen, 51, Billings.Memorial Service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 27 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (27)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned.

Smith Columbus Chapel

 No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

KIMMERY— Donna, 82. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Tue. at mortuary. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Service livestreamed at www.michelottisawyers.com. (27)

FRY — Mark, 64. Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Atonement Lutheran Church. Capacity: 75 people, masks required. Livestream at www.facebook.com/AtonementBillings/. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HOFFERBER — Judith ‘Judy’, 79, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Faith Chapel in the Broadwater Entrance. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (29).                            

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned.

Bullis-Mortuary

STEVENSON — Irene, funeral service Wed. Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency Burial to follow at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (26)

GOSS — Felton, graveside service Thurs., Jan 28 at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. (26)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News