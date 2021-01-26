Smith West
No services planned.
Smith Downtown
POSEY — Laura Cayleen, 51, Billings.Memorial Service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 27 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (27)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned.
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
No Services Planned
KIMMERY— Donna, 82. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Tue. at mortuary. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Service livestreamed at www.michelottisawyers.com. (27)
FRY — Mark, 64. Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Atonement Lutheran Church. Capacity: 75 people, masks required. Livestream at www.facebook.com/AtonementBillings/. (26)
HOFFERBER — Judith ‘Judy’, 79, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Faith Chapel in the Broadwater Entrance. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (29).
No services planned.
STEVENSON — Irene, funeral service Wed. Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency Burial to follow at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (26)
GOSS — Felton, graveside service Thurs., Jan 28 at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. (26)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.