Smith West
SARSTEN — George Arthur, 84, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (16)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
WEISHAAR — Raymond R., 93, Laurel. Visitation, Thur., Jan. 14, 5-7 p.m., Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Funeral Service Friday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m., Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
BELLROCK — Julie Marie, 62, of Laurel, MT, Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday January 13, at Pryor Cemetery, Pryor, MT (15)
PAPIN — Jessica, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)
REICH — Anetta, 96. Join by livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, at www.peacelutheranbillings.com. (16)
ROBBINS — Charles “Chuck” N., 77. Services open to the public, 11 a.m. Friday, Faith Chapel. (15)
No Services Planned
LANG — Mickal, 27 of Billings. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 16, Faith E. Church. (16)
McFARREN — Gladys, 75, of Billings. Visitation Fri., Jan. 15, 5-7 p.m., Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 23, 11 a.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. View livestream and obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (15)
MORRIS — Kerrie, 60, of Billings. Services, 2 p.m., Sun. Jan. 24 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (15)
No services planned.
