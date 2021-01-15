 Skip to main content
Paid notices
Smith West

SARSTEN — George Arthur, 84, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (16)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

WEISHAAR — Raymond R., 93, Laurel. Visitation, Thur., Jan. 14,  5-7 p.m., Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Funeral Service Friday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m., Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

BELLROCK — Julie Marie, 62, of Laurel, MT, Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday January 13, at Pryor Cemetery, Pryor, MT (15)

PAPIN — Jessica, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

REICH — Anetta, 96. Join by livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, at www.peacelutheranbillings.com. (16)

ROBBINS — Charles “Chuck” N., 77. Services open to the public, 11 a.m. Friday, Faith Chapel. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

LANG — Mickal, 27 of Billings. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 16, Faith E. Church. (16)

McFARREN — Gladys, 75, of Billings. Visitation Fri., Jan. 15, 5-7 p.m., Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 23, 11 a.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. View livestream and obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (15)

MORRIS — Kerrie, 60, of Billings. Services, 2 p.m., Sun. Jan. 24 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (15)

Bullis-Mortuary

  No services planned.

