Smith West

HANKEL, Jr. — Gary Lee, 52, Billings, Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th ST. West. (2)

Smith Downtown 

BURNHAM — Elvira, 91, of Billings, passed away Dec. 27, 2019. Services are pending. (31)

CARLSON — Ellen D., 88, of Worden.  Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballantine.  Interment will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery. (3)

LEONARD — William “Bill”, 83, of Billings.  Visitations Friday at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 2:00 P.M., Saturday, Jan. 4 at New Hope, 25 Hilltop.  Cremation will follow.  (4)

McCRACKEN — Robert Placido, 47, formerly of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (2) 

LOWMAN — Robert A., 82, Billings. Memorial service 11 am. Sat., Jan. 4, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St.  (4)

Smith Laurel  

SCHMITT — Leo A., 76, Laurel.  Visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the The Rock Church, 820 West 9th Street in Laurel.  Funeral service follows at 11 a.m.  Reception after service; interment with full military honors at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (3)     

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

YATES — LaVerne, 94, Absarokee.  Visitation Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 N. Diamond Street.  Funeral service 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 301 S. Montana, in Absarokee.  Interment follows at Rosebud Cemetery. (3)

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

BROWN — Don, 73. Visitation 9-11 AM Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Graveside service 2 PM Thurs in Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

PETERSON — Harold ‘Pete’, 87 of Pryor, MT. Funeral 4 p.m. Fri., Jan. 3, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Monad Chapel. Casket open at 3 p.m. Burial Lewistown Sat., Jan. 4. (3)

Bullis-Mortuary

THREEIRONS — Gregory, Service Tuesday 11AM at First Crow Indian Baptist Church in Lodge Grass. Interment Lodge Grass Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com.(31)

BIRDINGROUND — Eleanor, Service Friday 10AM at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow. Rosary Thursday 3PM at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment Crow Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com Frank Kaiser, Graveside service Thursday 11AM Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. (1)

COSTA — Nichole, Service Thursday 11AM with Wake Wednesday 7PM at Morning Star Baptist Church in Lame Deer. Interment Allison Bixby Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com. (1)

OLD ELK — Daniel Old Elk, Service Tuesday 10AM at the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. Interment at Old Elk Family Cemetery in Garryowen. Bullismortuary.com (31)

