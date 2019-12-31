Smith West
HANKEL, Jr. — Gary Lee, 52, Billings, Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th ST. West. (2)
Smith Downtown
BURNHAM — Elvira, 91, of Billings, passed away Dec. 27, 2019. Services are pending. (31)
CARLSON — Ellen D., 88, of Worden. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballantine. Interment will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery. (3)
LEONARD — William “Bill”, 83, of Billings. Visitations Friday at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 2:00 P.M., Saturday, Jan. 4 at New Hope, 25 Hilltop. Cremation will follow. (4)
McCRACKEN — Robert Placido, 47, formerly of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (2)
LOWMAN — Robert A., 82, Billings. Memorial service 11 am. Sat., Jan. 4, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (4)
Smith Laurel
SCHMITT — Leo A., 76, Laurel. Visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the The Rock Church, 820 West 9th Street in Laurel. Funeral service follows at 11 a.m. Reception after service; interment with full military honors at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (3)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
YATES — LaVerne, 94, Absarokee. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 N. Diamond Street. Funeral service 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 301 S. Montana, in Absarokee. Interment follows at Rosebud Cemetery. (3)
You have free articles remaining.
No services planned
BROWN — Don, 73. Visitation 9-11 AM Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Graveside service 2 PM Thurs in Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (2)
No services planned
PETERSON — Harold ‘Pete’, 87 of Pryor, MT. Funeral 4 p.m. Fri., Jan. 3, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Monad Chapel. Casket open at 3 p.m. Burial Lewistown Sat., Jan. 4. (3)
THREEIRONS — Gregory, Service Tuesday 11AM at First Crow Indian Baptist Church in Lodge Grass. Interment Lodge Grass Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com.(31)
BIRDINGROUND — Eleanor, Service Friday 10AM at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow. Rosary Thursday 3PM at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment Crow Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com Frank Kaiser, Graveside service Thursday 11AM Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. (1)
COSTA — Nichole, Service Thursday 11AM with Wake Wednesday 7PM at Morning Star Baptist Church in Lame Deer. Interment Allison Bixby Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com. (1)
OLD ELK — Daniel Old Elk, Service Tuesday 10AM at the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. Interment at Old Elk Family Cemetery in Garryowen. Bullismortuary.com (31)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.