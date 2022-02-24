Smith West
Smith Downtown
MONG — Alvin Ray, 46, Billings. Memorial service @ 3 p.m., Fri., 02/25/2022 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (25)
COVINGTON — Richard W., 80, Huntley. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 26th, Fellowship Baptist Church, 423 Westgate Dr, Billings, MT 59101. (24)
GOMER — Kenneth C., 74, Billings. Memorial service will be February 26, 2022 at the Laurel United Methodist Church, 307 W 4th Street at 11:00 am. (25)
SEVERANCE — Michael E. 48 of Laurel. Lunch is with the family and sharing of stories about Mike to be held at The Locomotive Inn, 310 South 1st Street, Laurel Montana on February 25 from 11:30 to 1:30. (24)
LEMONS — Fern 95, of Billings. Cremation. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for revised and updated obituary. (24)
BULL CHIEF — Michael, funeral services Friday at 11 a.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (24)
