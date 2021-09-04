 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

WRIGHT — Anna Mae, 93, Billings, Private Service is planned. (6)

Smith Downtown

VOGEL — Emelia Katherine, 89, Billings, Memorial Service 10 am Saturday, September 4, at St John Lutheran Church, 417 W 9th St., Laurel.  Internment following at Laurel Cemetery. (4)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STEVENSON — George William, 84, of Bridger. Family services pending. (4)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

CUSHING — Marlene Doerr, 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment, Mountview Cemetery. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MILLER — Walter D., 85, of Billings. Retired Captain of the Montana Highway Patrol, passed away August 26, 2021. Memorial service was held at Morning Star. (4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

LEE — Ardis, 80, Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat. Sept. 4 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read an obituary and leave condolences for the family. (4)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News