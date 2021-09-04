Smith West

WRIGHT — Anna Mae, 93, Billings, Private Service is planned. (6)

Smith Downtown

VOGEL — Emelia Katherine, 89, Billings, Memorial Service 10 am Saturday, September 4, at St John Lutheran Church, 417 W 9th St., Laurel. Internment following at Laurel Cemetery. (4)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STEVENSON — George William, 84, of Bridger. Family services pending. (4)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

CUSHING — Marlene Doerr, 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment, Mountview Cemetery. (4)

MILLER — Walter D., 85, of Billings. Retired Captain of the Montana Highway Patrol, passed away August 26, 2021. Memorial service was held at Morning Star. (4)