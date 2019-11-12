Smith West
PIETZ — Eugiena "Bentz", 92, Billings . Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat., Nov.16, at Smith West Chapel 302 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. No visitation. (16 )
Smith Downtown
WILLIAM — Alfred Eugene, 80, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wed., Nov, 13, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. Interment Laurel Cemetery. (13)
SARMINENTO — John Joseph, 70, Worden. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., Nov 14, at St Cyril and Methodius Church, Ballantine. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. Visitation 9-7 p.m. Wed. Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. (14)
Smith Laurel
HAFFEY — Timothy P., 51, Laurel. Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Family Church, 1002 3rd Ave. in Laurel. (15)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
STROBBE — Charles Leroy "Chuck", 79, Roberts. Celebration of life 2:00 p.m. Sat., Nov.16, at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. (16)
Smith Columbus
RODVOLD — Gerald S. “Jerry”, 89, of Billings. No services planned. (15)
GAUGHAN — John Patrick, 76. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas Church. (15)
SCHERER — Jerry B., 89 of Billings. Visitation begins at 4 p.m. and Vigil at 6 p.m., Mon., Nov. 11, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Tues., Nov. 12, 11 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. (12)
