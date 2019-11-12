{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

PIETZ — Eugiena "Bentz", 92, Billings . Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat., Nov.16, at Smith West Chapel 302 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. No visitation. (16 )

Smith Downtown 

WILLIAM — Alfred Eugene, 80, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wed., Nov, 13, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. Interment Laurel Cemetery. (13)

SARMINENTO — John Joseph, 70, Worden. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., Nov 14, at St Cyril and Methodius Church, Ballantine. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. Visitation 9-7 p.m. Wed. Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St.  (14)

Smith Laurel 

HAFFEY — Timothy P., 51, Laurel.  Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Family Church, 1002 3rd Ave. in Laurel. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STROBBE — Charles Leroy "Chuck",  79, Roberts. Celebration of life 2:00 p.m. Sat., Nov.16, at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. (16)

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up
Dahl Funeral

RODVOLD — Gerald S. “Jerry”, 89, of Billings. No services planned. (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GAUGHAN — John Patrick, 76. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas Church. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

SCHERER — Jerry B., 89 of Billings. Visitation begins at 4 p.m. and Vigil at 6 p.m., Mon., Nov. 11, at Heights Family Funeral  Home. Funeral Mass Tues., Nov. 12, 11 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. (12)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

To plant a tree in memory of Paid s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries