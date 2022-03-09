Smith West

PEASE — Margery, 96, Billings. Visitation Wed, Mar 9, 1-8 pm at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be 11 am, Thurs, Mar 10 at the First Crow Indian Baptist Church in Lodge Grass. Full obituary to follow at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (9)

UZELAC — Vera, 92. Vigil Service 11 a.m., Thursday March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (10)

KRIVEC — James, 60. Visitation Thurs 4-7pm followed by Vigil Service, both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass Fri 10 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (11)

FINK — Jonelle, 56. Memorial service 2pm Saturday at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

SMITH — Robert Allen,90, of Nye. Funeral services are pending. (10)

DUNBAR — Roy, 95, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Fri., March 11, 10 am, Heights Baptist Church. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.(9)

SPOTTED HORSE — Roberta, funeral mass Fri. at 10AM at St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial Fairview Cemetery. Rosary recited Thurs. at 4PM at Bullis Funeral Chapel. (9)