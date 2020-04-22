Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
ESPINOSA — Antonio “Tony”, 76, passed away April 19 in Billings. Private family viewing and then interment of the casket in Bridger. (23)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
FIX — Lorraine M., 86, of Billings. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)
MURPHY — Robert T., 69, of Billings and formerly of Roscoe. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (23)
HENDRICKSON — Robert E., 101. No services. (22)
HEIN — Marie, 91. Private graveside service. (22)
KENT — Robert “Bob,” 91. Cremation. Memorial service and funeral mass to be announced. (22)
SELOVER — George H., 91. Arrangements pending. (22)
JONES — Ruby, 92, of Huntley. No services planned. A full obituary can be read and condolences may be left at www.cfgbillings.com (22)
WYMAN — Curtis, 52, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date (22)
BECKER — Susanne, 57, Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)
RANDALL — Ronald, 62, of Billings. To leave condolences for the family or read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)
KOSMANN — Keith, 60, of Billings. Celebration of Life June 20 at 320 Washington St. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)
POWERS — Thomas “Tim”, 86 of Billings. Cremation. No services scheduled at this time. (22)
MJOLSNESS — Beryle L., 81 of Billings. Cremation. No services scheduled at this time. (22)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.