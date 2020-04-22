Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

ESPINOSA — Antonio “Tony”, 76, passed away April 19 in Billings.  Private family viewing and then interment of the casket in Bridger. (23)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

FIX — Lorraine M., 86, of Billings. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.  (23)

MURPHY — Robert T., 69, of Billings and formerly of Roscoe. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HENDRICKSON — Robert E., 101. No services. (22)

HEIN — Marie, 91. Private graveside service. (22)

KENT — Robert “Bob,” 91. Cremation. Memorial service and funeral mass to be announced. (22)

SELOVER — George H., 91. Arrangements pending. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

JONES — Ruby, 92, of Huntley. No services planned. A full obituary can be read and condolences may be left at www.cfgbillings.com (22)

WYMAN — Curtis, 52, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date (22)

BECKER — Susanne, 57, Billings.  Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)

RANDALL — Ronald, 62, of Billings.  To leave condolences for the family or read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)

KOSMANN — Keith, 60, of Billings. Celebration of Life June 20 at 320 Washington St. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)

Heights Family Funeral Home

POWERS — Thomas “Tim”, 86 of Billings. Cremation. No services scheduled at this time. (22)

MJOLSNESS — Beryle L., 81 of Billings. Cremation. No services scheduled at this time. (22)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

