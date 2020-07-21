× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

FAGAN - James Patrick "Pat", 84, Billings. Funeral Mass Noon Friday, July 24, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 No. 31 St. Reception to follow at Hilands Club. (24)

Smith Downtown

BENNETT — Donna C., 90, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (22)

Smith Laurel

DUTTON — Luree, 95, Rockvale. Visitation Monday July 20, 4-6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Tuesday July 21, 10:30 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (21)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

THIEL — Jean Paul “Mickey”, 68, of Worden. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday Yellowstone National Cemetery with full military honors. (21)