Smith West
FAGAN - James Patrick "Pat", 84, Billings. Funeral Mass Noon Friday, July 24, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 No. 31 St. Reception to follow at Hilands Club. (24)
Smith Downtown
BENNETT — Donna C., 90, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (22)
Smith Laurel
DUTTON — Luree, 95, Rockvale. Visitation Monday July 20, 4-6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Tuesday July 21, 10:30 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (21)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
THIEL — Jean Paul “Mickey”, 68, of Worden. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday Yellowstone National Cemetery with full military honors. (21)
TURNER – Donna, 93, of Billings. Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Word of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Ave. West. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (23)
COLE — Judith, 81, of Billings. Funeral services are pending until we can all gather to celebrate Judy’s life. (23)
DOLL — Leo M., 91, of Billings. Cremation. Private services are planned. (23)
ANDERSEN — Daniel R., 49, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (22)
JACOBSON — Jeanne, 82. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (22)
WITMAN — Harold, 95. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday at Hope United Methodist Church. RSVP at info@michelottisawyers.com. (24)
BENNETTS — Beverly A., 90. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)
SCHWEHR —Mary Ann, 85. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)
MERKEL — Delbert J., 88. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (25)
STRICKER — Bob, 86, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday July 21 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)
BELL — James “Jim”, 87 of Billings. Burial. Arrangements pending for service. (21)
STOPS, Sr. — Wesley, Graveside service Monday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at the Wyola Cemetery. (21)
