Smith West
AUSEN — Glen R., 95, Billings. Graveside service 3 p.m., Thurs., Sept. 12, Bridger Cemetery. (12)
GARCIA — Benito ‘Benny’, 83, Billings. Funeral service in Caldwell, Idaho, a later date. (15)
Smith Downtown
LYLE — Kathryn "Kathy", 86, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 12 p.m., Sat., Sept. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. (14)
HOLLOWELL — Arthur James, 90, Joliet. Private service is planned. (13)
MILL — Susan Arlene, 60, Park City, Memorial service 1:30 p.m., Sun., Sept 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S 27th St. (13)
FIELDS — Zelma Marie, 94, of Columbus, MT. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. (13)
TRYAN — Mildred I. Garberg, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Arrangements are pending. (13)
BRATSKY — Jay Trent, 41, of Bridger. Visitation 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1935 Avenue B. Interment will follow at the Bridger Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the graveside service at the Bridger Civic Center. (14)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
KELLY — Mary Jane, 66, of Billings. Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Fri., Parkview Care Center, 600 S 27th St. (13)
MESSER — Igerna, 96, of Billings. Visitation 5-7 Friday, Funeral Service 11 a.m. Sat., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)
WINDYBOY — Marva, 70, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thurs., St. Charles Mission. (12)
SIMENSON — Curtis, 89, of Laurel. Celebration of Life will be held at later date. For an obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (15)
JOHNSON, SR. — Ernest, 75, of Billings. No services will be held per Ernest’s wishes. (8)
DENNING — Bob. A celebration of life will be held at the Billings Clinic Floberg House, 1002 N. 30th Street, Billings, MT, on Thurs., Sept. 12, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Please join friends and family to help celebrate Bob's life. Grab a bite to eat, pull up a chair, and share memories of our friend and colleague.
The chapel at Billings Clinic will be available through Fri., Sept. 13, for those wanting to take a moment to reflect on the life of Bob Denning.
Funeral services will be held in Big Sandy, Sept. 21, 2019. Graveside gathering will be at Kenilworth Cemetery 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. at the Big Sandy Historical Society Museum with lunch and a celebration of Bob’s life to follow. Everyone who knew and loved Bob is welcome. For the full obituary, please go to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (13)
PROCTOR — Marilyn, 68. Cremation. Private family services to be held. (15)
EICHENBERGER — Kenneth, 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., at First Presbyterian Church. (14)
RUBY — Michael, 65. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs., at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)
BROOKS — MizBettye, 92. Services 11 a.m. Sat., Billings Church of Christ. (14)
HLEBICHUK — Julie F., 88. Services 11 a.m. Fri., St. Pius X. (13)
HOLMAN — Ann, 66. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (13)
SCHUMAN — Maxine, 83 of Billings. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Fri. Oct. 4 at First Presbyterian Church. (13)
HENDERSON — Leon ‘Brooke’. Celebration of Life Reception, 1:30 - 4 p.m., Sun., Sept. 15, at Yellowstone Country Club. (15)
No services planned.
REYNOLDS — Thomas S., 88, of Billings. Visitation 3 - 8 p.m. Wed., Sept. 11, at Heights Family Funeral Home with a time for sharing from 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Thurs., St. Bernard Catholic Church (12)
REPENNING — David, 66, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Thurs., Heights Family Funeral Home. (12)
CLOUD — Patricia, 78, of Billings. Cremation.
No services planned
