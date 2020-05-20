× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

ZUMBRUN — Alice, 94, of Roberts. Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. (20)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

TENNEY — Ronald L., 71, of Billings. Memorial Service at Dahl Funeral Chapel and Interment at Mount View Cemetery. (20)

WELSH — Betty Jane, 88, of Billings. Funeral Mass noon Thursday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. (21)

PAWLOWSKI — Helen Lizotte, 82, of Billings. Private family graveside service Mountview Cemetery. (21)