Smith West

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

ZUMBRUN  — Alice, 94, of Roberts. Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. (20)

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

TENNEY — Ronald L., 71, of Billings. Memorial Service at Dahl Funeral Chapel and Interment at Mount View Cemetery. (20)

WELSH — Betty Jane, 88, of Billings. Funeral Mass noon Thursday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. (21)

PAWLOWSKI — Helen Lizotte, 82, of Billings. Private family graveside service Mountview Cemetery. (21)

CARTNER — Cameron, 21, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WOLFE — Katherine, 96. Cremation to take place. (20)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

