Smith West
ORRELL — William L. “Bill” 86, of Billings, passed Wed., July 29, 2020. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. (4)
DeRUDDER — Mary Ellen, 82, of Billings, passed Sun., July 26, 2020. Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com for a full obituary. (4)
Smith Downtown
BRICKMAN — Charles “Bud”, 96, of Billings. Memorial service with military honors at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at First United Methodist Church. Private interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (8)
GONZALEZ — Esther Ybarra, 82, formerly of Huntley. Graveside service to be held at a later date. (5)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
PRATT — Frank, 99, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, located at 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, MT. (4)
SHAW, JR. — Craig, 77, of Billings. Graveside service pending. (4)
BULL SHOWS — Bezaleel “Bez”, 45, of Billings. Private Funeral Services. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Thursday Pryor Cemetery. (6)
LUDWIG — Eric A., 22, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Billings. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Interment Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)
BELTRAN-JENSEN — Maria Elena, 87, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave. Vigil service to follow at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane, Funeral mass 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (6)
SHANNON — William E., 83. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (7)
STUDER — Cemie, 87. Funeral arrangements are pending. (4)
No services planned
DORE — Timothy, 71, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (5)
VANDAELE — James “Jim”, age 61 of Hardin, July 29, 2020. A private family memorial will be held on Jim’s birthday. Bullismortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.