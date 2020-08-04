You have permission to edit this article.
Smith West

ORRELL — William L. “Bill” 86, of Billings, passed Wed., July 29, 2020. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. (4)

DeRUDDER — Mary Ellen, 82, of Billings, passed Sun., July 26, 2020. Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com for a full obituary. (4)

Smith Downtown

BRICKMAN — Charles “Bud”, 96, of Billings.  Memorial service with military honors at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at First United Methodist Church.  Private interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (8)

GONZALEZ — Esther Ybarra, 82, formerly of Huntley. Graveside service to be held at a later date. (5)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

PRATT — Frank, 99, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, located at 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, MT. (4)

SHAW, JR. — Craig, 77, of Billings. Graveside service pending. (4)

BULL SHOWS — Bezaleel “Bez”, 45, of Billings. Private Funeral Services. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Thursday Pryor Cemetery. (6)

LUDWIG — Eric A., 22, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Billings. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Interment Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)

BELTRAN-JENSEN — Maria Elena, 87, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave. Vigil service  to follow at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane, Funeral mass 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SHANNON — William E., 83. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (7)

STUDER — Cemie, 87. Funeral arrangements are pending. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

DORE — Timothy, 71, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (5)

Bullis-Mortuary

VANDAELE — James “Jim”, age 61 of Hardin, July 29, 2020. A private family memorial will be held on Jim’s birthday. Bullismortuary.com

