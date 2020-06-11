Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

EMTER — Mary, 89, Billings. Rosary and Vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 South 34th Street. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. Committal follows at Holy Cross Cemetery. (13)