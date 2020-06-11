Smith West
Smith Downtown
EMTER — Mary, 89, Billings. Rosary and Vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 South 34th Street. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. Committal follows at Holy Cross Cemetery. (13)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
MORSE – Robin E., 64, of Billings. Cremation. No formal services to be held. (11)
LOGAN — George R., 90, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (13)
FENTON — Bill, 66. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)
ADERS — Karin, 82. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. (12)
CLINE — Rob, 72 of Billings. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13th, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. No reception is planned. (13)
SCHAAK — Dorothy A., 83. Viewing 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (11)
DOWNEY — Bradly J. “Brad.” Service 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Fort Smith. (13)
