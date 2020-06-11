Paid notices
Smith West

Smith Downtown

EMTER — Mary, 89, Billings.  Rosary and Vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 South 34th Street.  Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace.  Committal follows at Holy Cross Cemetery. (13)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

MORSE – Robin E., 64, of Billings. Cremation. No formal services to be held. (11)

LOGAN — George R., 90, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (13)

Michelotti-Sawyers

FENTON — Bill, 66. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)

ADERS — Karin, 82. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.  (12)

CLINE — Rob, 72 of Billings. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13th, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. No reception is planned. (13)

SCHAAK — Dorothy A., 83. Viewing 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (11)

DOWNEY — Bradly J. “Brad.” Service 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Fort Smith. (13)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

