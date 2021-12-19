Smith West

STAPP — Shirley Kay, 80 of Billings Passed Dec. 12, 2021 Memorial Service at Faith Chapel 1/8/2022 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. (19)

McKINNON — Lane Jacob, 46, of Billings, Services Pending with Cremation to follow. (20)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

KLEINSASSER — Florence R. “Bobbi”, 71, of Laurel, passed December 15, 2021. Services will be held on Sat. January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E 3rd St. (19)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

ROWE — James, 86, of Billings and Culbertson, MT. Cremation. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2022 in Culbertson, MT. (20)

